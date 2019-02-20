It’s been a little over a year since Tom Halfast and Jerry Morris took back ownership of Brewer’s Republic. A dispute over fire code violations at the popular downtown craft beer bar and restaurant led the landlord to initiate legal action against the previous owner, who abandoned the sublet space and left town.
Halfast and Morris had sold the business at 112 N. Nevada Ave. so they could focus on Cerberus Brewing Co., which opened in 2016 in a revamped former veterinary hospital on the west side. Nonetheless, once Brewer’s was back in their hands in early 2018, they “invested lots of hours and capital” to get it “back up to par,” Halfast said in an email.
The plan, Morris said last year, was to get Brewer’s on its feet, with its own identity on the fringe of the Cerberus universe, and see how things played out.
In the months since Brewer’s reopened last February, opportunity for expansion at Cerberus presented itself to its team of co-owners, which also includes brewer Josh Adamski and his mom, Cindy Geiser.
The universe offered a nudge in September when a group led by local celebrity attorney Perry Sanders Jr., bought a pair of buildings that included Brewer’s.
The new owner, Halfast said, has “expressed the desire to condo the units and sell them,” so Brewer’s leased space is “available for sale.”
And now, so are Brewer’s Republic and Events at One Ten Below, the culinary and events business based in the former Underground Pub next door.
Sometimes even a three-headed hell dog needs to focus all its eyes on one thing. In this case, Cerberus is now the focus.
“We plan to purchase the bike shop building at 624 W. Colorado later this spring and install a new 15-barrel brew system, which will more than double our capacity and allow us to pursue wider wholesale distribution, canning, etc.,” Halfast said. “Long story short, for the expansion, the bank wants to see new money.”