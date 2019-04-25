The death of my dog. Losing a limb. That someday somebody will read my journals. These are things I fear. I don’t go around thinking about this stuff, but I did start mulling it after finding the quirky podcast “10 Things That Scare Me” from WNYC Studios. It’s a short pod with one featured guest counting down his or her list of terrors. Instagram-famous cartoonist Mari Andrew is afraid she’s boring her therapist. A woman named Narla dreads life without Subway sandwiches. Listening to other people’s fears somehow makes you a little less scared of your own; wnycstudios.org/shows/10-things-scare-me.
If you’re a fan of the most ridiculous franchise on TV, “The Bachelor,” you’ll want to tune into its ridiculously named special, “Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History.” I’m going to take a wild guess that Chris “I have the easiest job in the world” Harrison came up with that title. Silly name aside, I’m sure to be watching May 6 when 12 former Bachelorettes reunite and talk about their experience of finding love for all the right reasons on national television.