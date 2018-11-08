“Wolves and Warriors,” an Animal Planet series featuring Navy veteran Jamie Havig of Colorado Springs, is getting a test run on Discovery Channel. The network will air back-to-back episodes at 10 p.m. Sunday with “more wolves, more heroics (and) more veterans.” Havig said he’s excited about the success of the show, which first aired Sept. 1 on Animal Planet. “It’s a big deal for the Discovery Channel to pick up the show. I hope everyone in Colorado Springs tunes in on Veterans Day.” The show follows husband-wife team Matt Simmons and Lorin Lindner, who join combat veterans such as Havig on high-risk wolf rescues for a private sanctuary that rescues wolves and wolf-dog hybrids threatened by poachers and illegal breeders.
Dear Santa, I’d like a gift for novelist Paula Hawkins: a ruthless editor. The New York Times best-selling author got famous fast for her 2015 book, “The Girl on the Train.” Her second thriller, “Into the Water,” was released last year. It wasn’t literary writing at its finest. Chapters alternate from what felt like the viewpoints of a billion characters, half of which seemed unnecessary. I didn’t love it, but I also couldn’t put it down. I had to know whodunit. One perk: Reading this book will give your brain a workout and keep your memory sharp; amazon.com. — Jennifer Mulson