Listening to the “Forever35” podcast is like a Saturday night adult slumber party. Doree Shafrir and Kate Spencer gab about self-care, daily life, adulting, therapy and infertility. They entertain listener emails and questions and often welcome guests, such as Instagram content strategist Holly Burns, who talked about surviving breast cancer, cold caps to avoid losing her hair during chemotherapy and friendship. The pods are a stew of topics, and Shafrir and Spencer are kind and introspective, offering bits of wisdom they’ve accumulated. Available through iTunes and podcast apps for iOS and Android.
If, like me, you’ve already binged all 13 episodes of the latest season of “Marvel’s Daredevil” on Netflix and need a Daredevil fix, you just might want to check out “Born Again,” the graphic novel by legendary comic book writer Frank Miller. The third season of “Marvel’s Daredevil” is based on “Born Again,” but fans of The Man Without Fear will appreciate several notable differences. Karen Page is quite a bit different in comic book form, and Captain America even makes a cameo. Although it came out in 1986, “Born Again” still holds up and is easy to find in any comic book store. — Terry Terrones