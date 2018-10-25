Monika Celly, owner of Polka Dots and Curry cooking classes, will put on a series of Thanksgiving classes Nov. 1, 3, 6, 13, 14 and 15. Two harvest-season recipes, vegan and gluten-free, will be prepared at each class for $50 to $60, depending on the recipes taught. The classes will run from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Details: 304-6111. polkadotsandcurry.com.
Rasta Pasta is the unexpected delight of downtown Colorado Springs. Caribbean flavors aren’t exactly the specialty of this landlocked state, but at Rasta Pasta they are, in a pasta bowl of all places. With spice and eyebrow-raising ingredients, the traditionally Italian dishes soar to a new level. My favorite is the Chicken Montego Bay (a generous “lunch”-sized portion for $9.95), with Alfredo sauce and penne meeting jerk chicken, pineapple, basil and a medley of veggies sautéed in white wine. — Seth Boster