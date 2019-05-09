In honor of National Butterscotch Brownie Day (that's today!), here’s my favorite Butterscotch Blondie recipe: Ingredients: 1 c. unsalted butter, 1 ½ c. dark brown sugar, 2 tsp. vanilla extract, 1 tsp. Kosher salt, 2 eggs, 1 ¾ c. flour, ½ tsp. baking powder. Optional additions: 1 c. chocolate or butterscotch chips, 1 c. chopped nuts, ½ c. toasted coconut, 2 T. bourbon, peanut butter or Nutella. Instructions: Heat oven to 350. Line a 9x9-inch baking dish with parchment paper. Melt butter over medium heat, occasionally scraping the pan, until it browns to a deep golden. Transfer melted butter and brown bits to a large bowl. When butter is cool, add sugar, vanilla, salt and eggs and whisk until smooth. Fold in flour, baking powder and additions. (I recommend white chocolate or butterscotch chips and coconut, pecans or both.) When combined, pour batter into pan and bake about 25 min. Cool and enjoy! — Michelle Karas

Michelle is a features reporter and editor of The Gazette's annual Best of the Springs and FYI magazines. A Penn State journalism graduate, she joined the Gazette in 2015.

