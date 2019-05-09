Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning. The rain and snow will become lighter and change to all rain in the afternoon. High 38F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.