Caption +

Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow throws down field against the Jets during the third quarter Thursday, Nov. 17, 2011, at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian murdock
Colorado Springs has a lot of good comic-book stores, but I usually visit Muse Comics, 1338 N. Academy Blvd. This shop has just about anything you need to get your pop culture fix: a nice selection of comic-themed glassware, a wide array of tabletop games and, of course, plenty of comic books. Muse also holds a number of events, from music groups to signings. The mood at Muse is always fun, and the staff is incredibly helpful.

-Terry Terrones

I groaned a bit when Tim Tebow came out with another book. Yes, I followed this Heisman Trophy winner in college but burnt out during his dismal Denver Broncos days. Yes, a good guy, a spiritual man, but I was tuning out. He was everywhere. His newest book is different. It resonates: “This is the Day: Reclaim Your Dream, Ignite Your Passion. Live Your Purpose.” It’s personal for him because his father has Parkinson’s. Don’t be a “one-dayer,” he advises. Live every precious day. Might never have that “one day.”

-Linda Navarro

Journalist

Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer

Terry is a journalist and social media manager for The Gazette. He's a graduate of the University of Denver, loves the Denver Broncos, and is a member of the Television Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

