THE BACHELORETTE - Hannah Brown caught the eye of Colton Underwood early on during the 23rd season of "The Bachelor," showing him, and all of America, what Alabama Hannah is made of - a fun country girl who is unapologetically herself. After being sent home unexpectedly, Hannah took the time to reflect on her breakup, gaining a powerful understanding of her desire to be deeply and fiercely loved. Now, with a newfound sense of self and a little southern charm, she is more ready than ever to find her true love on the milestone 15th season of "The Bachelorette." (ABC/Ed Herrera) HANNAH BROWN

Just when I think I’m out, I get pulled back into yet another season of “The Bachelorette.” Or at least I will when it premieres May 13 on ABC. Every time a season of “The Bachelor” ends, I promise myself that I won’t watch “The Bachelorette.” It’s just not as good. Watching guys bro out and hang out by the pool can’t compete with the catty nature of the women on “The Bachelor.” That said, I’ll still watch anyway as former Miss Alabama Hannah Brown takes the lead. Last season, Hannah came across as immature and inarticulate. Here’s hoping that’s a recipe for a good season.

