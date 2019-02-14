Hey cupids, there’s still time to celebrate Valentine’s Day at Randy’s Love Dance Party at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $35 for an evening of music and dancing with a decadent dessert station. Cash bar. Visit randysinatra.com for ticket options. — Teresa Farney
Here’s a new one: A sit-in pizza place that doesn’t serve a full pie — unless you dare a 26-inch. Fat Sully’s serves head-sized slices that are more than enough. There’s a lot to love in the hip new building at 528 S. Tejon St., including Denver Biscuit Co. But after 11 a.m., Sully’s takes over with a New York delight, and Atomic Cowboy complements with your favorite craft beer. Late-night hankering? Slice and a pint for $5 after 9 p.m.