Ready to save a little dough this festive season? The Broadmoor is offering a special Colorado Appreciation Rate for residents. Stays on select dates in November, December and January start at $149. Go big with dinner at The Penrose Room, Colorado’s only Forbes Five-Star, AAA Five-Diamond restaurant. To book a room, call 855-634-7711 and mention the Colorado Appreciation Rate. (The Broadmoor is owned by the Anschutz Corp., whose Clarity Media Group owns The Gazette.)
— Teresa Farney
Home makeover shows are a dime a dozen, yet finding a good one isn’t easy. For a dynamic pair who are fun to watch, though, check out “Get a Room with Carson and Thom,” a Bravo series starring Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia, former hosts of “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.” Here, Thom plays the straight man to Carson’s goofball, but they’re more than a comedy act. While they’re renovating spaces large and small, viewers get a better understanding of interior design. — Terry Terrones