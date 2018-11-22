lights-hotel-features-vie
Caption +

The view looking eastward across the lake at the Broadmoor Hotel Tuesday, November 27, 2012. The holiday lights display at the hotel features more than half a million lights strung on 280 trees throughout the property. Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette Photo by MARK REIS, THE GAZETTE

 MARK REIS, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less

Ready to save a little dough this festive season? The Broadmoor is offering a special Colorado Appreciation Rate for residents. Stays on select dates in November, December and January start at $149. Go big with dinner at The Penrose Room, Colorado’s only Forbes Five-Star, AAA Five-Diamond restaurant. To book a room, call 855-634-7711 and mention the Colorado Appreciation Rate. (The Broadmoor is owned by the Anschutz Corp., whose Clarity Media Group owns The Gazette.)

— Teresa Farney

Home makeover shows are a dime a dozen, yet finding a good one isn’t easy. For a dynamic pair who are fun to watch, though, check out “Get a Room with Carson and Thom,” a Bravo series starring Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia, former hosts of “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.” Here, Thom plays the straight man to Carson’s goofball, but they’re more than a comedy act. While they’re renovating spaces large and small, viewers get a better understanding of interior design. — Terry Terrones

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Tags

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

Terry is a journalist and social media manager for The Gazette. He's a graduate of the University of Denver, loves the Denver Broncos, and is a member of the Television Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

Load comments