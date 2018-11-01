The transformation of downtown Tejon Street’s south end begins with Denver Biscuit Co. Between the buttery, flaky sandwiches ($9-$11) is everything from fried chicken, sausage and pulled pork to catfish and collard greens. But by lunchtime, the lively building at Tejon and Moreno Avenue is the place for pizza and beer. With slices for $3.50, Fat Sully’s also boasts a 26-inch pie. The bar of Atomic Cowboy has a long line of craft drafts and a high-quality happy hour to boot. As apartments sprout and other eateries join the scene, welcome to your new hangout.
Director/producer Soozie Eastman turned herself into a guinea pig to show what environmental toxins have collected in her body for her documentary “Overload: America’s Toxic Love Story.” Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, will screen the film for free at 7 p.m. Wednesday as part of the Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival’s “Festival in the Community. The film’s synopsis: “With guidance from world- renowned physicians and environmental leaders, interviews with scientists and politicians, and stories of everyday Americans, Soozie uncovers how we got to be so overloaded with chemicals and if there is anything we can do to take control of our exposure.” Info: rmwfilminstitute.org or overloadfilm.com.