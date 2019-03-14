So you’re jonesing for a TV show or film to sink your teeth into, but you don’t want to support any Kevin Spaceys or Harvey Weinsteins. Before you commit to a viewing pleasure, search online database Rotten Apples. Type in the 2019 best picture winner “Green Book.” Phew. “This movie has no known affiliation to anyone with allegations of sexual misconduct against them,” states the website. Now type in the 1999 best picture winner “Shakespeare in Love.” Oof. Three strikes: actor Ben Affleck, producer Harvey Weinstein and executive producer Bob Weinstein, Harvey’s older brother; https://therottenappl.es. — Jennifer Mulson
To know the story of Wilma Mankiller is to marvel at an incredible, tough Native American activist. When only men were allowed to lead, she became the Cherokee Nation’s first female elected principal chief. Telling the Mankiller story will be Cherokee filmmaker Valerie Red-Horse Mohl, founder of Red-Horse Native Productions. Her lecture is at 7:30 p.m. March 27 in the screening room at Colorado College’s Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave., free and open to the public.