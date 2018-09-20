Eins, zwei, drei ... Oktoberfest. So many celebrations. Hoist one this time for the music of the Chorale and the gorgeous new and vintage Beemers you’ll see at the site, the Phil Winslow BMW showroom, 5845 N. Nevada Ave. Dirndls and lederhosen welcome. Your own stein, beer, German food and The Rhinelanders German band. Warm up for some sing-along drinking songs. It’s all about fun and to benefit the Chorale. 7-10 p.m. Saturday . $50 at cschorale.org/oktoberfest-2018 or call 634-3737. Prost! — Linda Navarro
The Manitou Springs Fall Wine Walk is 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday. For $50, you visit three wine bars and wineries to enjoy small pours of fruit of the vine and “lite” bites. Visit eventbrite.com to buy tickets. A walking map to D’Vine Wine, Swirl Wine Bar and The Mona Lisa will be emailed. — Teresa Farney