TV tonight
Expect a few fish jokes as “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa hosts “Saturday Night Live” for the first time. The musical guest is Mumford & Sons. 9:30 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Friends, I have two words for you: Ross Poldark. Aidan Turner, whom you might know from his turn in “The Hobbit” films, stars in the PBS Masterpiece series “Poldark,” an updated version of the Masterpiece classic from 40 years ago. It began airing in 2015, and now the first four seasons of the British TV show are on Amazon and free for Amazon Prime members. The redcoat and his full mane of curly dark hair returns to Cornwall after being presumed dead in the American War of Independence. Things aren’t as he left them: The love of his life is engaged to his cousin, his father is dead and his community’s land and finances are spiraling into a dark hole. amazon.com.