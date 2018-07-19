Sorry, Lafayette, but there aren’t a whole lot of reasons to visit if you live on the opposite side of Interstate 25. It’s a quaint, friendly suburb with Boulder less than a 30-minute drive west, Denver farther south. But Lafayette had one thing that made me detour last time I was around Mile High: Odd 13 Brewing. For high-grav connoisseurs familiar with the nectar canned and sent across the Front Range, a visit to the humble headquarters is a must. The favorites, Codename: Superfan IPA and Noob pale ale, were no doubt better on draft. But I sampled hoppy choices available here only and wished I was around more often. — Seth Boster
I had a really lovely salad at the 2-month-old The Bench, 424 S. Nevada Ave. The Shrimp Go-Jicamango ($12.95) is a gourmet grilled shrimp salad with julienned jicama, mango, cabbage, cucumber and red onion tossed with a pineapple Malibu vinaigrette — somewhat a surprise find at a sports bar. I paired it with an Odell Rupture Fresh Grind Ale ($6). Perfect. This place used to be The Brickhouse, underwent the “Bar Rescue” show makeover to become the short-lived Garrison Tavern, and then was duly rescued by the folks who own the superb Odyssey Gastropub. Inspired menu, chic surroundings with lots of big-screen TVs showing sporty things. Friendly, knowledgeable staff. Good draft selection. Thebenchcs.com — Michelle Karas