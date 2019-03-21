A noodle bowl from Nourish Organic Juice, 303 E. Pikes Peak Ave., is a craveable takeout meal that makes you feel as if you’ve done your body some good for $7.95. Organic brown rice noodles, broccoli, peppers, mushrooms, carrots, cilantro and a delicious nutty dressing. Last time I picked one up from the well-stocked cooler, the cashier said he likes to throw them in a pan and heat them. I got home, put a little sesame oil in my wok pan, and added the noodle bowl, minus the dressing (which I added post-cooking), until they were heated through. Mind blown. So good.
Chefs at The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., have your back on busy nights when you’re strapped for time to get dinner on the table. Check our their Souper Happy Hour from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Buy one 16-ounce soup and get one baguette for half off. Or buy one 32-ounce soup,and get one baguette free. Limited to one of each size per customer while supplies last. Offer valid for frozen soups for takeout. All soups contain chicken stock. Details: 528-6295, tfkcc.com. — Teresa Farney