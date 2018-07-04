If you’re looking for a way to cool off on a hot day, there are few better places to go than BJ’s Velvet Freeze (1511 N. Union Blvd). A classic drive-thru that originally opened in 1954 as a Tastee Freez, BJ’s has a wide variety of frozen treats that take the edge off a sweltering day. Because I’m a glutton, I always go for the Boston Shake, which is a sundae on top of a shake. BJ’s also offers great burgers and sandwiches. It’s one of my favorite summer hangouts. — Terry Terrones
Recently I pondered whether to see the horror movie “Hereditary.” I’d heard and read good reviews but was worried it would be too violent and haunt my thoughts for days afterward. One instance of violence that always gets me? The death of a dog, particularly a gruesome one that comes out of nowhere. I’m looking at you “The Lobster” and “Stranger Things.” I have zero interest in consuming media that features cruelty to animals. Enter the website doesthedogdie.com. Not only does it let you know if a pooch gets hurt, but it lists all sorts of other triggers people might want to know about and avoid in movies, TV and books, such as the use of needles or syringes, car crashes, drownings and the death of a child.