Colorado Springs has a lot of good comic-book stores, but I usually visit Muse Comics, 1338 N. Academy Blvd. This shop has just about anything you need to get your pop culture fix: a nice selection of comic-themed glassware, a wide array of tabletop games and, of course, plenty of comic books. Muse also holds a number of events, from music groups to signings. The mood at Muse is always fun, and the staff is incredibly helpful.
I groaned a bit when Tim Tebow came out with another book. Yes, I followed this Heisman Trophy winner in college but burnt out during his dismal Denver Broncos days. Yes, a good guy, a spiritual man, but I was tuning out. He was everywhere. His newest book is different. It resonates: “This is the Day: Reclaim Your Dream, Ignite Your Passion. Live Your Purpose.” It’s personal for him because his father has Parkinson’s. Don’t be a “one-dayer,” he advises. Live every precious day. Might never have that “one day.”