Care for a dose of murder among the enviably rich folks of Monterey, Calif.? Thought you might. HBO’s 2017 Emmy Award-winning series “Big Little Lies,” based on Liane Moriarty’s New York Times best-selling 2014 novel of the same name, only has seven episodes. You’ll cruise through them in no time, as you watch the trials and tribulations of three Monterey moms (Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley) and their eventual date with deadly destiny. Lots of famous faces pop up along the way, including Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgard, who compellingly inhabits a sinister role. A second season is expected sometime next year. I checked the series out from the library (ppld.org), but you can get it through HBO’s app HBO Go, Hulu and Amazon Prime.
- Jennifer Mulson
We could all use the Beatles every now and then. Maybe once a week. Maybe once a day. Maybe every time we get in our car. Whatever your needed dosage, turn your FM dial to 106.7 FM, KJME. All Beatles, all the time.
— Seth Boster