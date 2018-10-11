Ah, fall. Wonderful smells. Some of the best are in the pumpkin spice drinks, and here’s an easy way to enjoy pumpkin spice lattè at home. Just add half and half to Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Spice Coffee, a taste treat with cinnamon, cloves, ginger, nutmeg and allspice. Make a pot of coffee or a single cup, and sit back and relax as you watch the gold leaves drift down.
Beer as a milkshake. That’s not so outlandish to high-grav lovers, especially with Odell’s Cloud Catcher lactose-infused IPA now on shelves for a limited time. Don’t let the concept dissuade you from the “velvety mouthful,” as the Fort Collins brewery’s marketing director described the drink to Brewbound. Cloud Catcher is a hazy blend of hops and hints of Creamsicle and peach. “Her risk is your reward,” reads the labeling on six-packs sold around town.