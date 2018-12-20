Keep your eye out for Santa and his Polaroid camera in downtown Colorado Springs from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday. He’ll be out and about taking selfies with passers-by and giving the photos as keepsakes. Also, the Downtown Partnership will offer hot wassail at the northwest corner of Bijou and Tejon streets, while supplies last. More info: downtowncs.com/holidays. — Michelle Karas
Albeit a nerd about all things tech, I was reluctant to dip my toes into virtual reality. Any new technology is bound to go through some growing pains, and I wanted to avoid that. The high price and the fact that I wear glasses were also barriers. But when I found a Black Friday deal for a PlayStation VR bundle, I jumped on it. And I’m glad I did. The experience is incredible. I particularly enjoy “Star Trek: Bridge Crew,” where I can captain my own ship, play online with others and even experience the famous Kobayashi Maru scenario. — Terry Terrones