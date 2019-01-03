I loved Tom Rachman's 2010 debut novel, "The Imperfectionists," in which each chapter chronicles a character connected with a Rome newspaper. A former Associated Press correspondent and editor, Rachman now lives in London and writes books. His third and latest novel, “The Italian Teacher,” is as engrossing as his debut. It follows Pinch, the shy Italian-born son of a philandering American artist who struggles to find his own identity in the shadow of his famous philandering father. Pinch discounts his own talent as a painter after his father and hero, the great Bear Bavinsky, offhandedly tells him he has none. While Pinch's skill as an artist ultimately is affirmed, he never achieves celebrity. A gifted storyteller, Rachman richly paints this sad tale of the ordinary son of a man perceived to be extraordinary. — Michelle Karas
What would you like to tell yourself a year from today? Five years? How about 10 years? The website FutureMe.org gives you that chance. Hop on over, select the date you want your missive to be delivered, and write yourself a heartfelt letter of love and encouragement. Or perhaps something you want to remember on that particular date. Maybe you’d rather send somebody else an email on a certain date, such as an anniversary or a birthday, if you’re not so hot at remembering those. The potential ways this website can be used seems unlimited. — Jennifer Mulson