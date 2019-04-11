I interviewed Denver comedian Adam Cayton-Holland before his February show at the Side Door. I had yet to watch his TruTV sitcom, “Those Who Can’t,” or his comedy specials. I had not cracked open his book, “Tragedy + Time: A Tragi-comic Memoir.” His show turned out to be the funniest live set I’ve seen. I then read his memoir about his sister Lydia, a Colorado College grad who took her life. Not often do we hear from the family left to process why a loved one chose suicide. — Michelle Karas
Someone will win a $525,000 Covington Home being built in Banning Lewis Ranch with 3,700 square feet, five bedrooms and four baths. Tickets are $100 for this sixth annual St. Jude Dream Giveaway to benefit little ones with cancer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To see your potential new residence, drive by 8723 Tranquil Knoll Lane. Other prizes are a $10,000 gift card or $14,000 hot tub. Tickets will sell out before the June drawing, so go to dreamhome.org, 800-379-5217. — Linda Navarro