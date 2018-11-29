Breweries are central to a walking tour of Denver’s RiNo district. Craft beer seems to occupy every other building in the artsy domain north of downtown. Epic Brewing Co. is a big one, as is 10 Barrel a few blocks away. And across from that, a different kind of concoction is made. Get your apple cider fix at Stem’s taproom, which offers way more than what’s distributed in cans. Coffee cider anyone? Pear or raspberry? Chile guava? ‘Tis always the season for cider here.
The gift that keeps giving. Purchase a Rocky Mountain Food Tours gift card and get a 10 percent discount while the tour group donates an additional 10 percent to Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado. The higher your gift card purchase, the more money the food bank will get. Visit rockymountainfoodtours to book a tour. — Teresa Farney