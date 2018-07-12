Last month I went looking for a romantic anniversary restaurant that would set the mood without breaking the bank. I found what I was looking for at El Five in Denver (2930 Umatilla St.) The eatery has penthouse views of downtown and a couple can split a seafood paella dish for $36. You’ll be drooling over the food and the sunset. Call ahead and make reservations for a table with the best view. — Haley Witt
If you love “The Simpsons” — and you should — you’ll get a kick out of the recently released book “Springfield Confidential.” It’s written by Mike Reiss, a writer and producer who’s been with the series since its inception. So if you want to know how the series gets made, what the cast is really like, what Reiss thinks of “Family Guy,” and even what state Springfield is located in (Oregon, or maybe Hawaii), this book is for you. — Terry Terrones