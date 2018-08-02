If you plan to hang out with a friend, meet over a cup of coffee at Mission Coffee Roasters in Colorado Springs. This cute, inspirational coffee shop indulges in great drinks with a mission, thanks to owner Brett Bixler. This cozy hangout supports Christian missionaries, missionaries in training and other nonprofits, secular and faith-based. 11641 Ridgeline Drive. —Miranda Martinez
“The Affair” is summer escapism at its best. I recently got my hands on the first season of the Golden Globe-winning Showtime series, which premiered in 2014. Season four debuted in June. Noah Solloway (Dominic West), his wife (Maura Tierney) and their four kids settle in with her parents for the summer in Montauk, N.Y. Noah meets waitress Alison Lockhart (Ruth Wilson), and sparks fly. I like how the show is told: Half of each episode is told from his point of view, and the second half from her point of view. Those viewpoints vary wildly and made me wonder how each of us might differently interpret the circumstances of our shared lives. — Jennifer Mulson