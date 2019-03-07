Something about getting a free treat screams “spring.” Rita’s Italian Ice offers free ices every year on the first day of spring, which falls on March 20 this year. All Rita’s locations will offer one free water ice to each customer. This includes the store at 7866 N. Academy Blvd., which will hand out free treats from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Even if it’s chilly outside, spring tastes so good. Especially mango-flavored. — Michelle Karas
I’ve found a new way to buy cheap-ish clothing. Poshmark is an app that bills itself as a place to purchase stuff from your favorite style icon’s closet. A quick look reveals name brand designers, such as Louis Vuitton, Free People and Kate Spade. And if you’d like to sell rather than buy, you can take photos of your own clothing and pop them online. The app is available through the Apple Store or Google Play; poshmark.com. — Jennifer Mulson