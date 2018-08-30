People are abuzz about Ariana Grande’s new album, “Sweetener,” for good reason. The R&B-pop tracks are full of sweet harmonies. The final song, “Get Well Soon,” was inspired by her post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms after the suicide bombing of her May 2017 concert at Manchester Arena in England. Grande says she wants the song to comfort fans. On the track “Pete Davidson,” named for her fiancé, she sings: “Got me happy, happy.” My favorite track is “God is a Woman.” A catchy feminist anthem is just what 2018 needed.
“Home of the Fried Taco.” It sounds unexceptional. But the fried taco is oh so very yummy. Denver’s Mexico City Restaurant and Lounge (2115 Larimer St.) is the home of this taco, the very busy home on days the Rockies play a couple of blocks away. We went on one such day and, despite the crowds, were seated in less than 20 minutes. We were just as quickly treated to the taco. The steak variety (three for $9) melted with the cheese and avocado in the light and crispy encasing. Topped with lettuce and tomato. ’Nuff said. — Seth Boster