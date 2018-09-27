Let the good times roll at a Crawfish Boil with mud bugs, potatoes and corn strewn over newspaper-covered tables with Dad Bod Kolsch from FH Beerworks to wash it all down. The event is hosted by Rocky Mountain Food Report and FH Beerworks at 521 S. Tejon St. at 4 p.m. Sunday. Josh Kelly, executive chef at Bonny and Read Fresh Seafood & Fine Steaks, is on KP duty. The first 70 ticket-holders also receive a commemorative glass from the brewer. Cost is $35. Visit tinyurl.com/y7lsaej8.
Whether you’re a connoisseur or infrequent imbiber, you’ll benefit from Colorado Springs’ Crafts and Drafts Passport. It’s almost too good to be true: Sign up for free at crafts.visitcos.com and get an email and text directing you to the free pass. Behold a long list of buy-one-get-one deals at breweries, distilleries and restaurants around town, available through the end of the year. Raise your first glass to the pass-providing Convention and Visitors Bureau, which certainly knows how to celebrate the booming suds scene.