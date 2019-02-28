How spoiled we were when Deer Tick made a stop at the Black Sheep two years ago. The alternative rockers were here to play off their two new albums then — one showcasing the group’s grungier side, the other the softer side, one ketchup-themed, the other mustard. The band has been busy since, most recently releasing “Mayonnaise,” a record that thrills this devotee. Now if only they’d come back to town …
Little Monkey Bizness, 1015 Kelly Johnson Blvd., is a great retreat for kiddos on bad weather days, with an inflatable obstacle course, slides, jungle gyms and play structures. With all the play come appetites. There’s a selection of healthy snacks, juices and Seattle’s Best espresso for adults. They’re open at 9 a.m. daily until 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, noon Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays. — Teresa Farney