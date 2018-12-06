Get your chocolate fix at the 10th annual Holiday Chocolate Festival, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. Sample cupcakes, brittle, fudge, macarons, caramels, chocolate-covered pretzels, chocolate martinis, brownies — you get the drift. Also enjoy free kids’ activities, including caroling princesses Anna, Elsa, Ariel and Cinderella, an ornament-making station, hands-free chocolate pudding eating contest, face painting and photos with Santa. Admission is $5; taste tickets for samples are $10 for 12. Advance tickets are suggested and can be purchased at holidaychocolatefestival.com.
Eat out to help out. The Nordic Holiday Wine Dinner, at Smorbrod, 2727 N. Cascade Ave., is at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 to benefit restaurant workers Brittney and Nick Ryder. The Ryders’ second child was born prematurely at 1 pound, 15 ounces. The nonprofit Club 9, a chef organization, will match $2 for every $1 raised to help the Ryders’ mounting medical expenses. For $69 (plus tax and tip), you’ll get a six-course dinner paired with wine. Details: 634-2727, smorbrod.com. — Teresa Farney