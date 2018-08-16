Make “Tully” your next choice at RedBox. It’s an unremarkable synopsis: A good mother does what a good mother does, stays awake for the newborn, makes breakfast for the other two kids, gets them to school, makes dinner, does it all over again. But the point lies in the mundane. This is Charlize Theron playing not her usual fist-throwing hero, but a different kind who is tired and just trying to make it work. Her husband seems unaware of the motherly struggle — perhaps not so unlike the rest of us. — Seth Boster
The family-owned Firehouse on the Run BBQ, 12480 Black Forest Road, has for nearly seven years served Texas-style barbecue in the heart of Black Forest. The brisket and pulled pork are smoked for about six hours — ample time to meld the flavors into the meat — and the ribs and chicken are smoked about four hours. Tasty sauces — Sweet and Tangy, Wildside and Bab-B-Nero — will delight the taste buds on whatever meat they accompany. The atmosphere in this small-town but big-taste restaurant is cozy and relaxed with a convenience store in the front of the building and the barbecue area sharing the other half. Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. every day. Firehouseontherun.com — Miranda Martinez