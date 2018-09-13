Coffee lovers, this one’s for you. Caffeine Crawl Rocky Mountain returns to Colorado Springs this weekend. Eleven businesses are on this year’s tours, featuring a 4.25-mile bikeable route ($16) 3:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, and 8.75-mile and 15.5-mile self-driving routes ($20 each) starting at 10 and 10:30 a.m., respectively, on Saturday. Tours include a drink sample and short presentation at each shop. Buzz along to stops including Blank Coffee/Food, Building3 Coffee Roasters, Café Red Point, Kairos Coffee House, Loyal Coffee, Mission Coffee Roasters, Peak Place Café, The Perk Downtown, Switchback Coffee Roasters, Third Space Coffee and The Wild Goose Meeting House. Info and tickets: caffeinecrawl.com — Michelle Karas.
With the reveal of one terrible secret in high school, Kit is traumatized for life. When the teller of that terrible secret pops back up in her life a decade later, Kit knows they’ve come to a precipice: stagger backwards or fall off? Released in July, Megan Abbott’s thriller “Give Me Your Hand” takes place mostly in a lab of competitive scientists, or a “nest of vipers,” as Kit says repeatedly. When the situation turns deadly, the reader is left guessing for a number of pages, in a most delightfully dark and compelling way; Amazon.com.