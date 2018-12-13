I had no idea who actress Busy Philipps was. I didn’t watch “Freaks and Geeks,” “Dawson’s Creek,” “Cougar Town” or “ER.” All I knew was her rising popularity on Instagram for her daily stories. Then she released a memoir in October, “This Will Only Hurt a Little,” that I decided was worth a shot. She recounts some unsettling stories from her teenage years, then regales us with her struggle to find a foothold in Hollywood. It’s a quick, easy and enjoyable read that had me clicking over to her Instagram account to get more; amazon.com. — Jennifer Mulson
Something special for artists, the Peak Arts Prize supports fresh local arts projects as chosen by the community. Three small but important arts grants will be awarded, as they were in 2018, to a large arts organization, small arts organization and individual artist, with money from The Fund for the Arts, part of the Pikes Peak Community Foundation. Submit a video application from Jan. 10 to Feb. 10. Public voting in March. All about it at PeakArtsPrize.org. And good luck.