TV tonight Mistletoe alert: In the flick “Christmas at Graceland,” Kellie Pickler plays a Chicago-based business executive traveling to Memphis for work. Of course, she runs into her old flame (Wes Brown). You fill in the blanks. 6 p.m., Hallmark
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Don’t miss out on this holiday favorite, the Air Force Academy Band’s annual Holly & Ivy concert at Pikes Peak Center at 7 p.m. Dec. 4. It absolutely will sell out, as it always does, so grab your free tickets starting 10 a.m. Monday at Pikes Peak Center and The Broadmoor World Arena. It will be “A Holiday Serenade” of the classics and new works. More info: pikespeakcenter.com