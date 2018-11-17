FANS & BANDS
Members of the Air Academy band perform during the halftime performance as the Air Academy Kadets faced off against the Falcon Falcons at the K Dome at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Friday, September 7, 2018 in Colorado Springs.
Don’t miss out on this holiday favorite, the Air Force Academy Band’s annual Holly & Ivy concert at Pikes Peak Center at 7 p.m. Dec. 4. It absolutely will sell out, as it always does, so grab your free tickets starting 10 a.m. Monday at Pikes Peak Center and The Broadmoor World Arena. It will be “A Holiday Serenade” of the classics and new works. More info: pikespeakcenter.com

