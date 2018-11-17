Don’t miss out on this holiday favorite, the Air Force Academy Band’s annual Holly & Ivy concert at Pikes Peak Center at 7 p.m. Dec. 4. It absolutely will sell out, as it always does, so grab your free tickets starting 10 a.m. Monday at Pikes Peak Center and The Broadmoor World Arena. It will be “A Holiday Serenade” of the classics and new works. More info: pikespeakcenter.com
Pikes Picks: Air Force Academy Band again brings us Holly & Ivy
- By: Linda Navarro
- Updated
- Comments
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
