TV Tonight
Carrie Underwood is our host for the 53rd annual CMA Awards. The trophy fest will feature performances from Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Dolly Parton and others. Morris leads the pack with six nominations. 7 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
If, for some reason, I had to choose a last meal, bread and butter would be at the top of the menu. After wandering around Trader Joe’s recently, I came home with my new favorite bread: Trader Joe’s European Style Whole Grain Bread. If you’re a gluten avoider, look away now, because this loaf is made from cracked rye, crushed whole wheat, sunflower seeds, flax seeds and some other stuff, all ingredients I can recognize. It’s dense, nutty and made to be slathered with creamy butter or everybody’s current favorite toast buddy — avocado; traderjoes.com.