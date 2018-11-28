TV tonight
“A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy” is a new special that has John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, celebrating the season with family and celebrity friends. Legend also performs songs from his new holiday album. 9 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
It’s a rare Western art collection without the coveted buffalo-skull works of Charles M. Russell. Here’s another piece of the life of the art legend: the story of Russell’s only protégé. The book “Joe De Yong: A Life in the West” is a Kickstarter project of William Reynolds on the little-known cowboy/artist/actor/illustrator ($50, Alamar Media, http://alamarmedia.com/). Deaf following cerebral meningitis, De Yong (1894-1975) was indeed a true cowboy who studied with his art hero and was in the movie world with legends such as Cecil B. DeMille.