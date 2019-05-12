TV tonight
It’s the end of the line for the award-winning political satire “Veep.” In the series finale, the nominating fight between Selina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and her rivals reaches its climax as their race comes to a historic finish. 8:50 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Treat mom to a loaded waffle brunch and live jazz Sunday at The Exchange, 526 S. Tejon St. A homemade waffle is loaded with fried bacon, assorted fruit, pecans, walnuts, warm apple syrup and whipped cream ($9.75). Or try The Elvis: bananas, peanut butter, bacon and whipped cream ($10.75). Mom gets a 25% discount. Doors open at 7 a.m., waffle service at 8 a.m., entertainment 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No reservations.