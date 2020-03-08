02_18_03 M Phish 8

Phish's Trey Anastasio (left) and Mike Gordon perform at Pepsi Center on 2/18/03. Jay Janner/The Gazette

 Jay Janner

I can’t say whether you’d enjoy “Between Me and My Mind” if you’re not into Phish. I count myself a phan of the jam band — though typical phans who’ve been to 100-plus shows would not call me that, having been to only one myself. Anyway, I enjoyed the heart-warming documentary about the band’s frontman, Trey Anastasio. It’s more about his midlife serenity, found years after chaos. Rent on Amazon. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

Tags

Load comments