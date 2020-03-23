It’s hard to separate fact from fiction, at least about some of the best-known cultural and news events of our time. Mike and Sarah, the journalists at the helm of the podcast “You’re Wrong About ...,” take a deep dive into events, people or phenomenon that have been misconstrued in the public’s mind. Thus far, I’ve learned a lot about Nicole Brown Simpson, a woman who was in the wrong place at the wrong time when she met O.J. Simpson at the too young age of 18. Then there was the famous “wardrobe malfunction” at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show that cursed singer Janet Jackson’s career, and the 1964 murder of Kitty Genovese in Queens, N.Y., and the ensuing phenomenon known as “bystander apathy.” — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick:
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
