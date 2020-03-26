The NPR podcast “It’s been a minute” drops two episodes each weekand both are part of my regular listening. One episode has host Sam Sanders doing one-on-one interviews with people such as “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness, author Malcolm Gladwell. On Fridays, Sanders wraps up the week of newsand pop culture in a dynamic conversation with other journalists. NPR bills “It’s been a minute” as a “talk show with heart.” To me, that description holds up. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick:
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
