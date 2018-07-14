TV TONIGHT
Emma Stone and Steve Carell shine in “Battle of the Sexes.” The film recalls the legendary 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs that became a huge televised spectacle and a major statement for women’s equality. 6 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Darn you, Showtime. I had successfully avoided getting into any new TV series. Then they pulled me in with a free on-demand first season of the critically popular “The Affair,” getting ready for its fourth season. Whew, it’s a steamy one. Family vacation in Montauk, N.Y., a mysterious death, a waitress who’s a looker with secrets, bored hubby and father with wealthy inlaws who don’t think he’s worthy, and, voila, “The Affair.” Superb cast, especially Dominic West, Ruth Wilson and Maura Tierney. Binge until September.