TV tonight
Connie Britton makes a welcome return to television in “Dirty John,” a harrowing true-crime thriller based on the popular 2017 podcast from Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard. The cast also includes Jean Smart. 8 p.m., Bravo
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I could go on and on about Jeff Tweedy, how the Wilco frontman is a once-in-a-generation artist, how his songs reach meaning we otherwise fail to grasp. But why go on when George Saunders nailed it in a recent New Yorker piece? He wrote the liner notes for Tweedy’s upcoming solo album and called Tweedy “a warrior for kindness, who has made tenderness an acceptable rock-and-roll virtue.” The album, “WARM,” drops Friday.