“The Simpsons,” believe it or not, is turning 30. As part of the celebration, the show’s hilarious 1989 Christmas special, “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire,” is reairing. It was the first full-length episode of “The Simpsons” to air. 7 p.m., Fox
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Everybody’s favorite Duchess of Sussex knows what’s afoot. Meghan Markle is a big fan of Rothy’s pointed toe flats, as evidenced by all the paparazzi shots. Looks like she’s got herself either a pair of maritime navy or solid black kicks, perfect for all the strutting around she and Prince Harry do these days. These flats don’t come cheap ($145), but the price might not sting as badly when you hear they’re made from recycled water bottles headed for the landfill; rothys.com.