TV tonight
After a critically acclaimed first season, J.K. Simmons returns for another explosive round of “Counterpart.” Season 2 of the sci-fi series dives deeper into the psyche of each counterpart, peeling back history and searching to find that one diverging incident that separates one from their other. 7 p.m., Starz
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Warning: “First Reformed” is not that feel-good movie you might be seeking. But if you’re one of those cinephiles who heeds the word of critics, you should check this one out. It’s one of the year’s best, they say. Ethan Hawke plays the pastor of a historic church. He sits in the rectory, pouring out his soul in a journal while also emptying liquor bottles, his life clearly in shambles. That’s the dark start to a story that gets darker, as the pastor’s fear for the world worsens.