TV tonight
Hannah Brown gets her chance to hand out the roses as leading lady of “The Bachelorette.” The former Miss Alabama USA meets 30 suitors as the reality romance series kicks off what is sure to be a drama-filled 15th season. 7 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
The 719 Hump Day Food Truck Rally sets up shop now from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays outside Brayla Weddings & Events, 2165 Academy Place. With more than 80 food truck members, at least 20 selections will park here any given week. Grab your food and head inside the event center for an adult beverage from the full bar. You’re welcome to dine inside or hunker down at a table outside. Many vendors have tables for dining.