In the upcoming four-part Hulu documentary “Hillary,” which premieres Friday, March 6, former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton reflects on the best and worst moments of her life, which includes Clinton’s complicated relationship with her husband and the 2016 election. — Terry Terrones, The Gazette
Pikes Pick:
Terry Terrones
Terry is a journalist for The Gazette. He's a graduate of the University of Denver, loves the Denver Broncos, and is a member of the Television Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association.
