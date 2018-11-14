TV tonight
“The 52nd Annual CMA Awards” will include performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Dierks Bentley and more. Chris Stapleton leads the pack of nominees with five, including for Entertainer of the Year. Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will host the event for the 11th straight year. 7 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I’m losing count of the number of times I’ve seen Jason Isbell live. One of these times was at Nashville’s “Mother Church of Music,” the Ryman Auditorium. That time wasn’t quite as good as the first time, which was at a St. Louis bar, just a corner nook, just before Isbell went on his meteoric rise with his post-rehab record, “Southeastern.” But no doubt, the Ryman Auditorium is an ideal venue for this country’s best working singer-songwriter. And it’s a great venue for his new album, “Live From the Ryman.”