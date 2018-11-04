TV tonight
“Mickey’s 90th Spectacular” is a star-studded salute to Walt Disney’s beloved rodent Mickey Mouse, who has spent nine decades starring in film and TV and serving as a corporate ambassador. Perhaps he’ll reveal his secret to maintaining his youthful good looks. 7 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Need an excuse to get to the gym? In honor of National Stress Awareness Day, Gold’s Gym is opening to the public for free Wednesday. The free gym time is all day, and anyone can stop by any Gold’s Gym, including the three in Colorado Springs, throughout the day, no registration necessary. Find the Gold’s workout center nearest you at goldsgym.com/markets/colorado-gyms.